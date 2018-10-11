



Yeni Kuti, daughter of the late legendary musician Fela Anikulapo Kuti, says hundreds of delegates from four continents are coming for 2018 Felabration holding Oct. 15 to 21.

Kuti disclosed this on Wednesday during 2018 Felabration secondary schools debate titled: ”State Police should be Introduced to Nigeria” at Freedom Park, Lagos, as a prelude to the main event.

According to her, delegates from Australia, America, Asia, North America and South America would grace this year’s Felabration tagged: “Baba @ 80; Overtaking Overtake “.

She said no foreign artiste was invited this year due to lack of funds and minimal sponsors.

”This year’s edition will be a great one as we have international delegates from Asia, America, Australia and will all mingle with peace loving and accommodating Nigerians.

”We won’t have foreign artistes like last year but we have musical bands from Togo, France and more, a whole lot of activities loaded within the week for everyone,” she said.

Kuti said Felabration served as a means of reminding Nigerian government of Fela’s messages to the government while alive.

”Felabration serves as reminder to government and the general public for those messages of Fela to sanitise all sectors of the Nigerian society,” she said.

NAN reports that 10 schools participated in the debate and prizes were given for the first, second and third positions.

The winner, Rainbow College, Surulere, received an HP laptop, Vivian Fowler College which came second got a Samsung Galaxy tab while Opakodo Grammar School, Ikorodu in third position went home with a Techno tablet.