Top Nollywood actress, Uche Elendu, has confessed that she spent more than one hundred thousand naira on cards to solicit votes for Tacha, who was summarily disqualified from the Big Brother House after the unruly altercation with Mercy, who is among the last five Housemates battling for the prize money on Sunday.

The actress made the revelation in reaction to a query by self-acclaimed highest paid sex therapist in Nigeria, Jaruma that some donations made to a certain body acting on behalf of the evicted Housemate were not judiciously utilised.

Elendu said, “I spent more than 100k on cards for voting Tacha. I didn’t send money to anyone because I know how selfish people can be when it comes to money. I was only interested in the voting, so I sent hundreds of recharge cards to various titans even to the admin of one of her groups just for her to get votes. I don’t need ‘thank you’ from anyone, I just need people to have sense and respect people’s decisions.”

Jaruma, who was a die-hard Tacha supporter and financier posted a disclaimer sent to her by some concerned supporters of Tacha known as ‘Tacha Titans’ that she should not release any more money to the management of Tacha’s affairs unless she sees the ex-housemate in person.

It should be noted that at the thick of voting by fans for their favourite Housemates, several platforms were formed to solicit votes for them. These platforms collect donations on behalf of the Housemates and disburse to fans in form of recharge cards for voting.