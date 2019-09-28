<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Disqualified Big Brother Naija 2019 housemate, Tacha, on Saturday, apologised to her fans, for letting what she termed her ‘weakness’ work against her continued stay in the Big Brother Naija house.

Via her verified Instagram handle, Tacha took “full responsibility” for her actions.

She went on to express her gratitude to her fans, who stuck by her, regardless of her “imperfection”

Tacha, the self-styled PH City First Daughter said, “Coming out of the Big Brother House disqualified was never my intention. Unfortunately, my weakness played against my strength and cut short what should have been a grand ending, with or without the prize.

“I sincerely apologize for every action on my part that led to this point and I take full responsibility for it all.

I’m an adult and ought to be in control of my emotions, but I’m human and I failed time and again. Please forgive me. I sincerely wanted to make it, at least to the 99th day.

“I know I need to work on my emotional health. That’s a fact as I have become conscious of it now. Being on this show has shown me that, I am not just a work in progress but I have the chance to become a better me on all fronts if I give myself the chance to heal.”

Tacha was disqualified on Friday for physically assaulting a fellow housemate, Mercy.