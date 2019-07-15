<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

On Sunday, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu announced the eviction of Ella and Kimoprah from the Big Brother House.

Here are the details of how Nigerians voted have emerged:

Mercy had the highest percentage of votes while Ella had the least.

Ella with the least votes got evicted in Sunday night’s live eviction show.

Here is a breakdown of how viewers voted:

Sir Dee – 21.77 %

Tacha – 28.77 %

KimOpray – 14.82 %

Mercy – 29.26 %

Ella – 5.38%