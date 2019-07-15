On Sunday, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu announced the eviction of Ella and Kimoprah from the Big Brother House.
Here are the details of how Nigerians voted have emerged:
Mercy had the highest percentage of votes while Ella had the least.
Ella with the least votes got evicted in Sunday night’s live eviction show.
Here is a breakdown of how viewers voted:
Sir Dee – 21.77 %
Tacha – 28.77 %
KimOpray – 14.82 %
Mercy – 29.26 %
Ella – 5.38%
