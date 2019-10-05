<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Nigerians have taken to social media platform, Twitter to berate popular self acclaimed sex therapist, Jaruma Empire, for allegedly using BBNaija controversial ex-housemate Tacha to gain clout.

Some of the Nigerian who reacted after Jaruma deleted videos and tweets about Tacha and eventually unfollowed her on Instagram, accused the therapist of using her like Peter Okoye of PSquare did.

According to Africa Facts Zone, “Jaruma is Nigeria’s most sought after Online Relationship Expert and Aphrodisiac Seller. She charges N100,000 for a phone conversation, N200,000 face to face, N500K for home service. She sells “men attracting” waistbeads, N200K each. Good luck charm, N35K, “curse breaker,” N33K.

Recall that barely 24 hours after the controversial disqualification of Tacha from the 2019 BBNaija Season 4 House, Jaruma in a video that went viral, seemingly promised to give her (Tacha)

Barely two weeks after popular self acclaimed sex therapist, Jaruma Empire ‘seemingly’ promised to give BBNaija Tacha N50 million,

In the video, Jaruma said that she had been through so much hate and humiliation and considered herself the most hated person in Nigeria. She went on to say that she does not support violence (the reason for which Tacha was disqualified).

“The Thing is that Tacha, her mother is late so she basically has no one else but us: yes she has her father and her siblings.

“Please allow her to heal and allow her to lick her wounds. Now 1000 Dirhams (UAE’s Currency) is N100,000 and a bundle of 100,000 Dirhams is N10 million.

In the video, the Therapist went on to count five bundles of 100,000 Dirhams totaling 500,000 Dirhams, an equivalent of of N50 million, after which she said “Tacha come back home okay”.

He video went viral with many media outfit reporting that she promised the ex-BBNaija star N50,000, a report which Jaruma did not deny until her recent deletion of the video and unfollowing of Tacha.

Her action didn’t not seem to settle well with many Nigerians on twitter who called her out.

Some of those who tweeted also berated her for selling charms to trap men.