



Multichoice, organiser of the Big Brother Naija, has revealed the names of ten shortlisted candidates likely to make it to the house for the 2019 edition of the reality TV show.

In a statement issued on its official website on Thursday, the organiser provided the contestants’ first names, accompanied with snippets of information such as age, witty personal descriptions and avatars rather than pictures of the contestants.

Viewers were asked to vote any candidate of their choice listed in order to be shortlisted into the BBNaija house.

“Meet the #BBNaija Contestant Candidates! For the next 10days, you have the power to vote in a hopeful Contestant Candidate into the 2019 BBNaija House! Big Brother is giving you the viewer, the power to select one more housemate to go into the Big Brother house this season,” the organiser wrote.

Voting has begun and will last till March 31, 2019.

Here are the names and details of the shortlisted candidates for the fourth season of the reality show:

Name: Charles

Age: 32

I’m a fitness and wellness enthusiast. Friends say I’m funny. I dress well, look good. Call me down to earth.

Name: Emeka

Age: 33

I’m charming and good looking. Very open-minded, up for almost anything and I consider myself a natural content creator.

Name: Nkeiru

Age: 23

I was willing to fight for love until I got beaten. I’m your sweet like candy girl who can’t stop talking.

Name: Precious

Age: 23

I prefer sneakers to heels but I’m not a tomboy. I promise my lips are to die for, I’m a believer in true love and I can’t stop dancing.

Name: Onyeka

Age: 24

My tattoos highlight my life experiences. I may end up with too many tattoos to count. By the way, I love to party!

Name: Moshood

Age: 26

I’m a celebrity waiting to be rich and famous. Amala is bae but I’m no cook.

Name: Todum

Age: 32

Extrovert and spontaneous in nature. I can’t dance to save my life but who says you need rhythm to have fun.

Name: Ifeanyi

Age: 23

I love cracking jokes, I sing a lot and I’m a great cook – if I may say so myself.

Name: Oluwasegun

Age: 30

I’m just a lucky guy. May be considered a nerd, but I’m a football fanatic.

Name: Samson

Age: 25

I’m a man on a mission. I’m so handsome I have titles for it.