Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, has thrown his weight behind the return of the widely-viewed drama series, the Village Headmaster, in commemoration of its 50th anniversary .

This will be done in collaboration with the Nigerian Television Authority (NTA), and other stakeholders in the industry.

Making this known in Lagos, one of the surviving artistes and secretary of the planning committee, Mr. Dele Osawe, said the drama series, which would be 50 in October, will attract the cast and crew to celebrate the drama in grand style.

“History has been relegated to the background. Our culture had been bastardised. Corruption is worshiped and glorified in different forms. We have lost our past glory of honesty, integrity and cultural pride.

“In the past, during its series, families were united on Sunday and Thursday evenings. Families were reminded of our cultural background. Thereafter, all communities started as villages, where tradition and culture played tremendous role in the citizens’ lives.

“Consequently, the colonial masters tapped into our administration and introduced indirect rule, which served as a dangerous weapon, that was used to cow down our royal fathers, and turned them to toys in the hands of political administrators of today,” he said.

Osawe recalled that the drama series was created by the late Chief Segun Olusola, but is now being repackaged, reproduced and directed by the Olowu of Owu, Oba Sanya Dosunmu.