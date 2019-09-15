<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Khafi Kareem has been evicted from the Big Brother Naija house.

While in the house, the 29-year old won the Innoson vehicle valued at over N3m, and a N220,000 Scanfrost TV.

She also won Arla cooking challenge and was a co-winner of the Indomie N1m challenge.

She was also a co-winner of the TravelBeta challenge under team Lagos that won N1m.

She thanked everyone for supporting her while her stay at the House lasted.

Ten housemates are currently left in the show. They are, Omashola, Tacha, Mercy, Diane, Frodd, Cindy, Elozonam, Mike, Seyi and Ike.

The contestants vie for star prize of N60m.