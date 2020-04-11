<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





A famous Hausa television station in Kano, Arewa 24, has complied with the Kano State Censorship Board’s order to stop airing two drama series.

The Executive Secretary of the censorship board, Alhaji Ismail Naabba, revealed this in a statement on Saturday in Kano.

Naabba disclosed that the two drama series: Kwana Casain and Godan Badamasi, had attracted public outcry due to the obscenity they contained.

He said: “We gave the order and in compliance, the management attended meeting with us on Friday and Saturday, and agreed to remove the obscene scenes before airing.





“The station will also ensure that all Kannywood movies and Hausa television series’ contents must be censored and certified before airing.”

The executive secretary noted that the board had commended the management of Arewa 24 for the display of maturity during the meeting.

NAN gathered that on April 7, the censorship board ordered the station to suspend airing of the two dramas within 48 hours.

The board accused the station of failure to comply with the provisions of state Censorship Law, 2001, which stipulates that all films shown in Kano State should pass through censorship and licensing.

It was further gathered that the board had threatened legal action should the station fail to comply with the order.