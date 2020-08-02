



Ka3na and Lilo have been evicted from the Big Brother Naija lockdown show on a first eviction night of the 2020 Big Brother Naija show.

Ebuka had announced earlier that all housemates stand the unfortunate chance of eviction aside the head of the house and the deputy, but in a twisted, he later announced that four housemates have been massively voted for by the public to be evicted, which include – Praise, Lilo, Ka3na and Eric.





After a tensed moment, Big Brother called in each housemate seated at the lounge into the diary room to vote for a possible eviction of the four housemates voted for by the public.

In the end, Ka3na and Lilo were voted out by the housemates.