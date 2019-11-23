<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Africa’s biggest youth awards, The Future Awards Africa, has named rapper/actor, Folarin ‘Falz’ Falana and media girl, Toni Tones, as the main hosts of the 14th edition of the event set to hold on Sunday, 24 November, 2019 at the Balmoral Event Centre, Federal Palace Hotel, Lagos.

The 2019 Future Awards Africa with the theme Nigeria’s New Tribe, the event will celebrate young enterprising Nigerians who have done exceptional work in their respective fields, and whose relentless hard work and unparalleled impact position them as a symbol of a new tribe of exemplary Nigerians.

Nominees in this year’s award include Burna Boy, Teni, Falz, Ifedayo Durosinmi-Etti, Timini Egbuson, Sandra Ezekwesili, and over ninety others, with the list from the Central Working Committee (CWC) covering 21 categories.

The 2019 Future Awards Africa is brought to you by The Future Project and RED | For Africa, with support from Mitsubishi, GTB, 7Up, UBA, Amstel Malta, CMA Group, Vanguard Allure, Cool FM, Emmanuel Oyeleke Photography, Nigerian Info, Wazobia FM, BellaNaija, Pulse, African Movie Channels, Folio by CNN, FilmHouse, Olorisupergal, Channels Television, Legit, TheCable, Ono Bello, Style Vitae, and Pop Central.