



Media personality and show host, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, has again been nominated to host the 5th season of the Big Brother Naija reality TV show.

He made this public via social media.





“Excited to be confirmed once again as the host of a brand new season of @BBNaija premiering on July 19!!! Can’t wait to be a part of yet another magical journey…But before then, see you tonight on @africamagictv.”