



The organisation behind the annual Big Brother Naija reality TV show says auditioning for this year’s episode was still in the cooler.

Laycon won the last edition.

MultiChoice Nigeria (DSTV) disclosed this in a statement on its verified Twitter handle today, cautioning Nigerians to ignore ongoing calls for auditions for BBNaija season 6.

It wrote: “Our attention has been drawn to a call for auditions for Big Brother Naija, BBNaija season 6.





“Please note that this report is false and members of the public are called to ignore this misleading information.”

It stated that at the right time the detailed information would be made available to the public through credible platforms and official social media handles.

“We have not announced the next edition of BBNaija. As always, we will keep our customers and fans of the show notified through our official social media handles and other credible news platforms,” it added