Big Brother Naija housemate, Cindy has been evicted from the reality show.
She was evicted from the Pepper Dem edition of Big Brother on Friday morning.
Her eviction has left 9 housemates to now battle for the grand prize of N60m.
Recall that organizers of the reality show announced a surprise eviction on Friday morning.
Ebuka who was a surprise guest in the house evicted the housemate with the least votes.
