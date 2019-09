Big Brother Naija housemate, Cindy has been evicted from the reality show.

She was evicted from the Pepper Dem edition of Big Brother on Friday morning.

Her eviction has left 9 housemates to now battle for the grand prize of N60m.

Recall that organizers of the reality show announced a surprise eviction on Friday morning.

Ebuka who was a surprise guest in the house evicted the housemate with the least votes.