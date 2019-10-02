<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Nollywood actress, Bidemi Kosoko, has expressed excitement over Big Brother Naija housemate, Diane’s dramatic cum tension characterized eviction from the ongoing reality TV show which would soon come to an end.

While expressing her opinion on the dark skinned housemate’s eviction which has continued to generate mixed reactions on social media, the eloquent daughter of veteran actor, Jide Kosoko, stated that Diane was evicted from the BBNaija show because her black power, popularly known in Yoruba parlance as ‘Juju’, expired.

In her opinion, Diane, just like other housemates who have been evicted, should also have been evicted a long time ago.

“So bye-bye to Diane, her Juju has expired. How can she reach to final like play with that her maggot dancing style. Please don’t come for me”, she wrote.

“Seriously, I don’t know what she was doing in that house all this while. How can she keep escaping nominations like that every week, seriously”, she added.

Recall that Nigerians have continued to express mixed reactions over the surprise eviction of housemate, Diane Russet, from BBNaija Season Four show.

Diane was evicted on Monday night in a funny game of chance.

Frodd, as the ultimate veto holder, had previously nominated five housemates for eviction and as a result, Elozonam, Cindy and Ike were evicted.

On Monday night, he was again asked to perform the final eviction as veto power holder in a game of chance between Omashola and Diane.

Diane and Omashola wrote their names on their gold Bet9ja coins and dropped it in a magic hat with the rest of the Coins.

This left Frodd with the final Ultimate Veto job of picking who among the housemate would go home through an unlucky draw.

It was a tense moment in the House as Frodd reached into the sac picking again and again till he eventually picked Diane, who was eventually evicted.