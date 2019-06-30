<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The much-awaited Big Brother Naija Season 4 is set to kick-off on DStv and GOtv from 30 June 2019 and is starting on a high note.

Each season has delivered exciting performances as part of the entertainment and this year is no different. Fans of the show are in for a treat with top Nigerian music artistes set to heat up the stage to thrill both the contestants and viewers at the opening show.

This year’s launch performance line up includes top entertainers who have produced some of the biggest hits of 2018/2019. Get your dancing shoes ready to usher in the new BBNaija season with performances by Burna Boy, Teni the Entertainer, Zlatan and DJ Neptune who will serve as the DJ for the opening night!

Burna Boy became a household name in the Nigeria music space in 2012, he stayed away from the music space after 2015 but returned with a bang in 2018. Teni got into the scene in 2016, her boisterous personality and afrocentric tunes are a delight. Zlatan is the new hit kid on the block, though he has been in the entertainment scene since 2016. And of course, DJ Neptune is always a delight to have at the Big Brother Naija shows and this year is no different.

The Chief Executive Officer, MultiChoice Nigeria, John Ugbe, said: “The past seasons of #BBNaija have set the bar high when it comes to entertainment value and this year’s edition will be no different. Part of our mission is to make sure our customers continue to enjoy the same world-class quality of entertainment they have become accustomed to through our DStv & GOtv platforms, therefore, we have made sure to treat the show’s fans to the best and biggest entertainers to premiere the new Big Brother Naija season.”

Big Brother Naija is proudly sponsored by BetNaija and will be available on all DStv packages, and on GOtv Max and GOtv Plus.