Ozoemena “Ozo” Chukwu is now the brand manager of Juventus Academy in Nigeria.

The former Big Brother Naija Housemate announced the good news in a statement he released on Thursday.

“I’m pleased to announce my new role as the brand manager of Juventus Academy in Nigeria (@JAcademyNigeria).

“Looking forward to this exciting new journey,” Ozo stated on Twitter.





Juventus Academy in Nigeria also confirmed the news by welcoming Ozo to the club.

“Welcome onboard OZO,” the club stated on Twitter.

Ozo had always made it clear that he plans to work in the sports and entertainment sectors, while he was the Big Brother House.

The first-class graduate of economics also noted that one of his future plans is to become president of the world football governing body FIFA.