<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Disqualified 2019 housemate, Tacha on Sunday sent special messages to all the finalists of the reality TV show, including Mercy.

Tacha was disqualified from the show, after she had an altercation with Mercy, which turned physical.

In her special message to Mercy on her verified Instagram handle, Tacha said, “To Mercy, our super eye candy, I love to think that we had a unique relationship. I genuinely admired you. Yes, our relationship may not have been as close and interesting as it should be due to obvious reasons of being alike and trying to avoid one or two clashes, here and there.”

Tacha wished Mercy all the best in the finale and hoped that they would be able to hang out afterwards.

Captioning the screenshots of her messages to the finalists, Tacha wrote, “Bliss is one priceless state of mind I have always desired. This ideally comes with inner peace; the will to let go and let life take its course.”

Mercy, Mike, Frodd, Omashola and Seyi are the finalists of the 2019 edition of the Big Brother Naija show.

https://www.instagram.com/symply_tacha/?utm_source=ig_embed&ig_mid=XY_JxAAAAAH07M8HnPFFb6BPy54X