There was drama on Wednesday as BBNaija housemates, Tacha and Frodd got into a fight.

It all started when Frodd and the other guys tried to go into the bathroom to shower but were stopped by Tacha, who didn’t want to share the bathroom with anyone.

This didn’t go down well with the guys as they all called out Tacha for being selfish.

Frodd took it further as he continued to blast Tacha for her insistence.

Tacha, who didn’t take the response lightly, blasted Frodd, calling him stupid for trying to talk about violence.

However, c was able to calm Frodd down while Tacha returned to the bathroom.

Tacha, who was still angry over the statement, came out of the shower and continued to insult Frodd.