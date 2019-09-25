<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt='' /></a>





Nigerians on social media roasted Tacha of the Big Brother Naija ‘Pepper Dem’ housemate after she made blunders with spellings of ‘daughter’ and ‘Port Harcourt’.

The housemates were tasked by Biggie to celebrate themselves in the house by painting the walls with unique and memorable designs of their choice.

Tacha’s design got the attention of the fans as she wrongly spelled her favourite phrase, ‘Port Hacourt’s 1st Daughter’.

See her painting and social media reactions below…

https://twitter.com/Iam_TOBi_jr/status/1176722241289105408?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

"Them no reach" but she can't spell. Look at the H Tacha squeezed in there looking like hashtag. Lmfao!

Her fans will definitely defend this but what do expect from a fanbase competing for who is more foolish. Lol #bbnaija pic.twitter.com/SMsFTYtarX — Dont_mention_money (@MentionDont) September 25, 2019

She gave you "H" today in daughter and took away the "U" in Port Harcourt She did a Veto save and replace with alphabets…No vex #BBNaija pic.twitter.com/yY3CL8WF9G — Stubborn Igbo geh🔱 (@stunner_xoxo) September 24, 2019

Tacha is right, the Port Harcourt we have now is not complete since Nyesome Wike became Governor #BBNaija pic.twitter.com/BVtbCe9NW3 — wejek (@wejek) September 25, 2019

I keep telling you guys most especially Team MERCY.. you Troll Tacha or say anything about her at this point of time, you're doing her a huge favour by giving her the clout she needed.. IGNORE IGNORE IGNORE.. AND TWEET ABOUT MERCY ALONE….

#BBNaija pic.twitter.com/vbLzpsjCGy — MIDE (@Bam_mide_) September 24, 2019

Olodo tacha

Olodo fans

Have a look at her spellings ELO corrected her on DAUGHTER

And couldn't realize the mistake on. PORT HARCOURT

I CAN'T STOP LAUGHING.

OLODO TACHA pic.twitter.com/BgtTKbbxsE — Kraxiemusti (@Djmustiskibo) September 24, 2019

On behalf of we the youths in PORT HARCOURT, we hereby pass TACHA on to the Youths in Lagos. We can’t claim a girl that cannot spell. 😷😷 #BBNaija pic.twitter.com/07BHYSw1dd — IG – Demo_uk (@DemonLomoLatile) September 24, 2019