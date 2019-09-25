Tacha

Nigerians on social media roasted Tacha of the Big Brother Naija ‘Pepper Dem’ housemate after she made blunders with spellings of ‘daughter’ and ‘Port Harcourt’.

The housemates were tasked by Biggie to celebrate themselves in the house by painting the walls with unique and memorable designs of their choice.

Tacha’s design got the attention of the fans as she wrongly spelled her favourite phrase, ‘Port Hacourt’s 1st Daughter’.

See her painting and social media reactions below…

https://twitter.com/Iam_TOBi_jr/status/1176722241289105408?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

