The housemates up for possible eviction on the Big Brother Naija ‘Pepper Dem Gang’ show were nominated on Monday.

They are Tacha, Kimoprah, SirDee, Ella and Frodd.

Frodd, however, due to the veto power card he won earlier in the game, had the power to save himself and replace with another housemate of his choice.

So he saved himself and put Mercy up for possible eviction.

See how the housemates voted on Monday.

Seyi – Ella and Tuoyo

Mercy – Ella and Frodd

Frodd – Tacha and Ella

Thelma – Frodd and Tacha

Omashola – SirDee and Tacha

Tacha – Frodd and SirDee

Nelson – Ella and Gedoni

Khafi – Kimoprah and Frodd

Tuoyo – Ella and Seyi

Ella – Kimoprah and Tacha

Mike – Ella and Tacha

Esther – Ike and Tacha

Kimoprah – Tacha and Jackye

SirDee – Ella and Ike

Jackye – Jeff and SirDee

Ike – Jeff and Diane

Gedoni – Tuoye and Mercy

Diane -Kimoprah and Tacha