The housemates up for possible eviction on the Big Brother Naija ‘Pepper Dem Gang’ show were nominated on Monday.
They are Tacha, Kimoprah, SirDee, Ella and Frodd.
Frodd, however, due to the veto power card he won earlier in the game, had the power to save himself and replace with another housemate of his choice.
So he saved himself and put Mercy up for possible eviction.
See how the housemates voted on Monday.
Seyi – Ella and Tuoyo
Mercy – Ella and Frodd
Frodd – Tacha and Ella
Thelma – Frodd and Tacha
Omashola – SirDee and Tacha
Tacha – Frodd and SirDee
Nelson – Ella and Gedoni
Khafi – Kimoprah and Frodd
Tuoyo – Ella and Seyi
Ella – Kimoprah and Tacha
Mike – Ella and Tacha
Esther – Ike and Tacha
Kimoprah – Tacha and Jackye
SirDee – Ella and Ike
Jackye – Jeff and SirDee
Ike – Jeff and Diane
Gedoni – Tuoye and Mercy
Diane -Kimoprah and Tacha