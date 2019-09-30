<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Following the live eviction show which took place yesterday, Sunday, September 29, in the ongoing Big Brother Naija reality TV show, Diana, one of the two remaining female housemates has been evicted from the house, making Mercy the last lady standing.

Meanwhile, what used to be a very lively, noisy and activity filled house has become more or less a house of sadness as emotions continue to fly around from the remaining housemates.

While Diane is currently on her way home, Frodd is seen all alone in an exceptionally sober mood. Omashola continues to scream in excitement as he narrowly escaped eviction, making him one of the Big Brother Season 4 finalists.

For Mike, it is nothing short of happiness as he expresses no other emotion beyond palpable happiness, which he tries to extend to Omashola who continues to express shock on his survival in the house.