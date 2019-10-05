<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Kiki, one of the daughters of the Vice President, Prof Yemi Osinbajo, has called on her supporters to vote for one of the finalists in the 2019 Big Brother Naija competition, Seyi Awolowo.

The Vice President’s daughter, who, like Awolowo, is a descendant of the late sage, Chief Obafemi Awolowo, said the contestant had “made us proud.”

Kiki, in a post on her Instagram page, on Friday, said, “One more day guys! Pls vote for Seyi. You can vote online or text VOTE SEYI to 32052. Thanks for supporting and thanks for supporting him till this stage. Can’t wait @connectsng. Seyi, you have already made us proud.”

On Sunday, the winner of the show will emerge from among Awolowo, Mike Edward, Mercy Eke, Chemeka ‘Frodd’ Okoye, and Kola ‘Omashola’ Oburoh.