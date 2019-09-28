<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Peter Okoye of the PSquare fame has denied promising to give disqualified Big Brother Naija housemate, Tacha, N60 million.

He made the denial in the light of reactions that have trailed the disqualification of the housemate and social media users flocking to his social media pages to remind him of his promise.

In a trending video, where Okoye denied making the promise, Mr P as he is now known said he never promised to give her the money, but rather, he would help her to make the money.

He, however, said that if anyone has any evidence of the moment he made the promise, he would give the person, N10 million.

When screenshots of the alleged tweets in which he made the promise were shared on Twitter, Mr P replied that the screenshots had been ‘constructed.’

Quoting the tweets, he said, “Constructed… how much did Big Brother pay me to hash tag them? Abeg make we hear word. Tacha is in good hands…my hands.”

Tacha was disqualified from the house on Friday for physically assaulting a fellow housemate, Mercy.

For her part in the altercation, Mercy got two strikes.