The winner of the highly anticipated Big Brother Naija season 4, which premieres on Sunday, will walk away with N30 million cash prize.

The Chief Executive Officer, MultiChoice Nigeria, John Ugbe, disclosed this in Lagos on Monday.

Mr Ugbe said each edition of Big Brother Naija significantly improves on all aspects of the previous season ”and this year is no different”.

“The winner of season four will walk away from the house with a N30 million cash prize and a top of the range SUV, amongst many other exciting prizes.

The Big Brother Naija winner will also emerge as ”the most popular and marketable personality on the continent, as the show is known to launch prominent careers in arts, entertainment and other supporting industries,” he noted.

The breakdown of the prizes for the winner includes: a N30 million cash prize; a trip to Dubai for two; a home make-over courtesy and a year’s supply of Pepsi drink.

Others are ‘One Africa Fest VVIP experience’; a year’s supply of Indomie noodles & Munch it; and a brand new Oppo mobile smartphone.

There is also a bonus prize of two VIP Tickets to watch a European Football final game live.

Apart from the new and improved grand prize, another major development for this year’s edition of Big Brother Naija is the return of the House to Nigeria.

While the location of the house has not been revealed, fans of the show have nonetheless been excited since the announcement was made earlier this year.

According to Big Brother, the theme for the 2019 edition is ‘Forget Wahala’.

Since its maiden edition, BBNaija has produced many celebrities.

They include Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, Gideon Okeke, Bisola Aiyeola, Efe Ejeba, Miracle Ikechukwu, Tobi Bakre and Cynthia “Cee-C” Nwadiora.