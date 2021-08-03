BBNaija: Nollywood actress throws weight behind Whitemoney

Award-winning Nollywood actress Funke Akindele-Bello has thrown her weight behind Big Brother Naija Sine Ya Eye housemate, Whitemoney.

With the start of nominations for eviction on Sunday, the movie producer took to her Instagram page on Monday to pool support for the housemate

Already seen as a strong contender for the grand prize, both wildcards, Maria and Pere, put Whitemoney up for eviction on Sunday.

Calling on her 13.6 Million followers to support the house’s cook, the actress wrote in the caption,”My guy is staying! Akpa Ego!You ain’t going no where! Oya where are my #jenifans !”

Whitemoney is presently up for eviction alongside Beatrice, Yerins, Niyi, and Yousef. His nomination by Maria came as a surprise to many of his fans who felt both housemates were good friends.

Commenting to the post, several fans of Akindele expressed committment to ensuring Whitemoney does not leave the house by the end of the week.

@Itskerenkezia on Instagram said, “We go vote for him, Jenifans we know what to do”

@aboderin_olutosin_taiwo also commented “I don over vote am self”

“Sir White kinging, Yes o he’s here to say.” @Richie_Boston1999 wrote.