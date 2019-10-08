<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Statistics emanating from the final day of the Big Brother Naija Season 4 ‘Pepper Dem Gang’ episode shows that Nigerians spent a whopping N7.2bn on votes.

Announcing the results on Sunday, host Ebuka Obi-Uchendu said the season got over 240 million votes, out of which over 50 million were cast in the final week.

Newsmen reports that it cost N30 to cast a vote on the BBNaija reality TV show.

With the figure, Nigerians spent over N7.2bn on votes alone.

Announcing the winner of the show, the host also disclosed that a record-breaking over 50 million votes, amounting to N1.5bn, were garnered in the last week of the show.

The N7.2bn figure spent on votes is higher than the allocation received by three Nigerian states for the month of January.