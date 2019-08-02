<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Fans have continued to express mixed feelings following the introduction of new housemate, Cindy Okafor.

Newsmen report that she was introduced in the final phase of the three day-long BBNaija twist on Thursday evening.

Cindy is a photographer and videographer who runs an online radio and also produces social media comedy skits.

She became the fifth housemate to be introduced this far into the show following Venita Akpofure, Elozonam Ogbolu, Joe Abdallah and Enkay.

While some fans of the show felt Biggie was introducing too many new housemates to the show, others applauded the plan, adding that it would keep housemates on their toes.

Meanwhile, some viewers stated that Cindy, who is a singer and artist, was not Big Brother material and would not fit into the house. Some others, however, disagreed.

@Vee_Vii tweeted, “Viewers: Big brother stop bringing celebs & already made people. Bring the normal people who suffered to audition.

“Same viewers: Why does this Cindy look so dry? She should do and be going. Are you people not mad ni? Cut the girl some slack, she just came. ”

@Annieberry said, “Truth be told its people like cindy that big brother should have selected for his house. Regular and not famous. Not all this ‘I gana wana people’ up and down.”

@Chiadinelson said, “This Cindy is definately not the pepper we asked for ‘she’s looking more like tomato ”

@Gossipboys13 tweeted, “Cindy please go back home #BBNaija.”

@Iizy said, “What if Cindy the new girl steals all their coins b4 they come back? I dont trust her entry and excitement.”

Newsmen report that the recent additions bring the total housemates to 19 with Tacha, Mike, Omashola and Jeff up for eviction on Sunday.