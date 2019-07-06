<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Following a game challenge played by three teams on Friday night, where two housemates, Mike and Ike were part of the losing team, an eviction is likely to happen on Sunday live show.

Team green and red emerged winners, while team white lost in the game challenge.

From calculation by Big Brother at the game arena, Mike and Ike are up for eviction as they both have 10 coins, which is the least.

It would be recalled that the organizers of the Big Brother Naija 2019 edition on Friday confirmed that one housemate will be evicted from the reality show on Sunday, July 7.

This was disclosed by Big Brother in a memo which was read by Head of House, Jeff, where he said the housemate with the lowest number of coin, will be evicted.