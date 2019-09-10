<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) housemate, Mercy has revealed why she nominated Khafi for possible eviction this week.

Four housemates: Khafi, Tacha, Mike and Seyi have been nominated for possible eviction this week.

Omashola, who was nominated but had the veto power card, replaced himself with Seyi.

When asked why she nominated Khafi for eviction, Mercy during her diary session with Biggie said she put up Khafi for eviction because of her recent attitude.

According to her, Khafi keeps surprising everyone in the house and is moving from a good girl to a bad one.

Mercy said: “Nobody is influencing Khafi, she is unfolding and changing from a good girl to a bad girl.

“People expect you to be better than how you came into the house not otherwise; for me, that is what I’ve been seeing from Khafi and that is why I nominated her for eviction.

“She keeps surprising me day by day and for Mercy, it’s not cool with me, that’s why I put her up, nothing personal.”