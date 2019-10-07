<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Mercy Eke, the winner of the just-concluded Big brother Naija Season 4, (Pepper Them) edition has revealed what she would do with her N60m worth of cash and other prizes.

She disclosed to Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, the host-anchor of the reality TV show that she would like to invest her money in the fashion business.

The 26-year-old Bom Bom-flaunting Eke who is nicknamed as ‘Mercy Lamborghini’, coasted home with N30m cash, a brand new G80 SUV, full set of home electronic appliances, an all-expense-paid trip for two to Dubai, and another trip for two to watch a European Cup final of choice, as the winner of the BBNaija Grand Finale.

“I want to start my own fashion brand or label,” she hinted.