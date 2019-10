Mercy Eke, the winner of the just-concluded Big brother Naija Season 4, (Pepper Them) edition has revealed what she would do with her N60m worth of cash and other prizes.

She disclosed to Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, the host-anchor of the reality TV show that she would like to invest her money in the fashion business.

The 26-year-old Bom Bom-flaunting Eke who is nicknamed as ‘Mercy Lamborghini’, coasted home with N30m cash, a brand new G80 SUV, full set of home electronic appliances, an all-expense-paid trip for two to Dubai, and another trip for two to watch a European Cup final of choice, as the winner of the BBNaija Grand Finale.

“I want to start my own fashion brand or label,” she hinted.