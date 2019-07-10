<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Mercy, one of the housemates of the ongoing reality TV show, Big Brother Naija 2019, has revealed that she would like to have a relationship with fellow housemate, Ike.

Mercy made this known during her diary session on Tuesday, where she revealed that she has a liking for Ike.

During her session, she told Big Brother, that she would love to also have a relationship with Ike after the “Pepper Dem” edition.

This revelation was made when she was asked if she is interested in anyone in the house.

According to Mercy, she said: “Yes Ike, but I want to slow it down for now because I’ve been through a lot in my past relationships.

“But he is one guy i’ll love to be with after the house.”

Meanwhile, Mercy is up for eviction this week and may likely go home on Sunday alongside SirDee, Tacha, Ella and KimOprah

Frodd on Monday, replaced himself with Mercy during nomination.