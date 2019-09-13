<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Khafi Kareem, one of the housemates in the ongoing BBNaija (S4) reality show has maintained that she did not have sex with love interest, Gedoni Ekpata.

She reiterated that she is still celibate and would not have sex on the show.

Khafi disclosed this to other housemates while they shared stories of things unknown to other people about them.

The former Head of House said she has been celibate for years as a part of healing for some issues she had in her life at a point.

The news came as a surprise for many fans as Khafi was earlier reported to have had sex with now-evicted love interest, Gedoni Ekpata while he was still in the house.

The mystery was resolved when fellow housemate, Ike Oyeama, on Thursday, revealed that he and Diana, a fellow housemate planted a condom by Khafi and Gedoni’s bed as a prank. It sparked rumours that the duo had sex.

Ike told a shocked Khafi that he initially wanted to plant the prank for Omashola and Tacha but was almost caught by the latter, causing him to settle for Khafi and Gedoni.

Reacting to the news, Khafi said, “Everyone was going to think it was me and Gedoni but my mind is clear, my conscience is clear, it’s not us. It was very funny.

“Me and Gedoni looked at each other and was like, no; I am a very physically affectionate person. Nothing will happen in the house,” she said.

Interestingly, the clip of this discussion was only available on Showmax, DStv’s on-demand platform which few fans have access to, and not the regular BBNaija station.

ShowMax has additional stations that show exclusive BBNaija clips that put some of the discussions into context, leaving the audience with half information on the main channel.

In the Khafi and Gedoni alleged sex saga, some fans interpreted the prank as evidence and shared these opinions on various social media platforms.

This led to series of trolling and hate towards the duo of Khafi and Gedoni a.k.a Khadoni from some social media users.

On Aug. 13, The Sun UK was the first international medium to publish fans’ speculation and infer that the 29-year-old UK Metro police officer was pregnant.

The story was analysed on major UK news channels, causing Khafi’s management to release a statement describing the news as misleading and untrue.

Newsmen report that, on his part, Gedoni has repeatedly said that they did not have sex and the rumours were unfounded.

When asked to address the sex rumours, Gedoni told Ebuka Obi-Uchendu that he was unhappy that the rumour went viral and felt terrible about the effects on Khafi’s chances in the show.

He added, “I think I will allow Khafi to ask whether we had sex or not. There were intense moments but sex, no.”

He also detailed the moment he felt sparks for the bubbly Khafi and stated that his feelings for her were real.

Meanwhile, Khafi is up for eviction on Sunday.