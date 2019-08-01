<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Some Ibadan residents, have expressed divergent views on the ongoing 2019 Big Brother Naija reality show.

Those who spoke with newsmen said that this year’s edition has not lived up to their expectations as with its theme entitled: “PepperDem“.

Adedamola Ogunwomoju, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Huhlboxng said: “This particular set of housemates are a bit boring bringing a whole boring vibes to the show.

“There have been backlashes on social media from the viewers about how boring the show is.

“Also the process of evicting housemates, especially in the first week where two housemates were evictedn didn’t go down well with us the viewers.

“We are keeping our fingers crossed as to what might still happen, there’s still time for Big Brother to redeem himself.

“He needs to spice up the show, at least it’s called pepper dem for a reason,” he said.

Jude Uzor, Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Jay Photography, while drumming support for the show said, “This season has been interesting for me so far because there are no dumb heads in the house

“Everyone in the programme is a boss and wants to be heard and that makes it more competitive.

“Of course even the government should encourage the sustainability of this reality show,” he said.

The photographer added that the prize is the least concern whether or not you win.

`There are so many opportunities waiting out there, the show is a platform to launch oneself to the world.

“It is an avenue to seek stardom and leverage on when the show eventually ends,” Uzor said.

Tosin Awogbami, an Entrepreneur who said the show has brought people together to test their personalities and see how they can relate together, however, promotes immorality in some aspects.

“It promotes more of immorality because that’s what the viewers really want and that’s the mind-set of the people going in for the challenge.

“In my view, the reality show shouldn’t be encouraged any further.

“What happened to the days when we have TITANS, The Intern, The Entrepreneur. Those were educative intellectual shows.

“There is no proper intellectual test for the contestants in BigBrotherNaija, it should be aborted as soon as possible,” she said.

Newsmen report that the prize money for this 4th edition is N60 million.