<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





The BBNaija ‘pepper dem’ housemates were treated to a surprise visit on Monday night by former BBNaija housemates from the See Gobe and Double Wahala edition.

BamBam, Teddy A, Bassey, Dee-One, Miyonse, Vandora, Rico Swavey, Lolu and Soma were all in attendance to celebrate Independence Day with the last 5 housemates.

The surprise visit featured an Independence Day carnival with carnival dancers, magicians and contortionists to keep the mood alive. Housemates were also draped in colourful outfits and the arena was decorated in Nigerian flag colours; a tribute to Nigerian heroes and freedom fighters.

The night ended with a fun dance battle between the ex-housemates and the Pepper Dem gang. BamBam also went on to sing the National Anthem which got all the housemates hyped.

Surprise visits to the BBNaija house by people of repute further highlight and add spice to the excitement BBNaija organisers continue to provide to highly devoted watchers of the reality show.