BBNaija season 5 will be broadcast live and 24-7 on DStv channel 198 and GOtv Max and Jolli packages on channel 29, with the live eviction shows and weekly highlights aired on Africa Magic Showcase, Africa Magic Urban and Africa Magic Family.

Organisers of the reality show, Big Brother Naija, say all new members of the show are currently in isolation ahead of the July 19, 2020 premier of Season 5.

MultiChoice, which broadcasts the show, said in a virtual press briefing that organisers are collaborating with the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) to guarantee the highest form of precaution and safety control for the housemates and the production crew.

“They will be monitored whilst in quarantine until they are deemed fit health-wise. Anyone that shows signs of ill health, will as expected not be a part of the show.”


The broadcaster said the Big Brother House has been disinfected and won’t be available to anyone until the housemates arrive.

Channel Director, Africa Magic, Wangi Mba-Uzoukwu, also emphasized that even before the coronavirus pandemic, it is the tradition for housemates to go through rigorous medical checks before entering the house.

“The Big Brother show lends itself to a certain level of quarantine, seamlessly integrating into the COVID-19 guidelines.,” the official said.

