Some Nigerians on Instagram have expressed shock and disappointment over the release of nude picture by ex-BBNaija housemate, Gifty Powers.

Gifty, ex-BBNaija housemate of ‘Double Wahala’ edition on Saturday shared a nude picture on her Instagram page.

The reality show star alongside a picture where she only covered her private part wrote: “If there is even a slight chance at getting something that will make you happy, risk it. Life is too short and happiness is too rare.”

However, her picture has since stirred reactions from Nigerians online with describing her as being too desperate for attention while others urged her to delete the post.

Here are some comments gathered by newsmen from Instagram:

@Emagitrice “Oh chim! The length people go just to trend is way too alarming.”

@Emmaaffiong007 “And you are supposed to be your daughter’s role model. The things people do all in name of what?

@Hilda “Please cover up it is supposed to be a private part not public.”

@authentic_chynah “Some people they enter Big Brother with craze but come out and become a better person but your own craze was ignited more after you came out. I doubt if yours has remedy.”

@Reveccabevkyjohn “This one weak me. By exposing your body to the world makes you happy? Na wa!

@Banksnnamdi “I thought you were responsible? I’m disappointed. What would you tell you kids if they find you like this?

@Ajibadetemmy “You are not suppose to be posting this! It is bad.”

@Nellyglitters “And you think your daughter will be proud of you? Shameless.

@Majorgondee ”Why Gift? I voted for you twice in Big Brother.”

@Kwalegwazira “Truth must be told, this is not good. Please for your child’s sake and God desist from this.”

@Peters.Miracle “So you are saying being naked publicly makes you happy mtscheww.”

@Unclemuscle1 “The Truth is that you are already a celebrity, doing this cannot add to your celebrity life but bring insults. You are my friend please delete this.”