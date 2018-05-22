Munirat Antoinette Lecky, former Big Brother Naija housemate, will be playing the lead role in a comedy stage play.

‘Official Couple’ is the ex-reality TV star’s first acting job.

Ahead of the play, Anto shared photos of herself dressed in Edo traditional attire alongside her co-star Chuks D General.

In a recent Instagram post, she shared a behind-the-scenes teaser from the photoshoot for the upcoming play.

“This is one stage play you will definitely love. Show some love and let’s do this together,” she said.

“This is it. The best of its kind in the city of Abuja. Comedy stage play like never before.”

The play will be shown at the Peachvine Marquee, Wuye, Abuja, on June 3.

Other famous acts starring in the play include Wazobia FM’s Nedu, Broda Shaggi, Josh 2 Funny, and The White Nigerian.