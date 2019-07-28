<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Big Brother Naija house was heated up on Saturday night after a minor disagreement between Mercy and Gedoni resulted in the smashing of Big Brother’s mobile phone.

Two phones have been made available to #bbnaiaja housemates for contestants to take interesting pictures and make memorable videos of themselves.

But things got out of hands after Diane got drunk. Mercy, trying to protect her friend, Diane, warned against making video of her drunk friend. She had earlier warned Ike to avoid making video of herself and Diane.

Gedoni, however, did a video of the two, making Mercy to threaten that she would smash the phone if she got hold of it.

Gedoni who clearly did not believe she was going to carry out the threat handed her the phone and Mercy shockingly smashed the gadget to pieces.

The atmosphere in the Big Brother Naija house consequently became tensed even as housemates dropped their individual opinions on the matter.

Mercy, while defending her action claimed she was provoked into smashing the phone. She said, “I warned him not to do video of Diane. I warned him and Ike, but you people dared me. My only regret is that I didn’t smash the phone on his ugly face. Oh my God. I know I’m going to get evicted. I know I f..cked up. I wish they would play the video, cause he provoked me. Gidoni is a woman. It’s only a woman that can do what he did.”

Gidoni, on the other hand claimed he protected Diane more than her so called friend, Mercy at the club. He said, “I took Diane to Jackie to keep an eye on her. Her so called friend was not even there. Why would she dare me. I even apologised to her. She asked me to give her the phone that she was going to smash it and I handed it over to her. I’m ready to get even 5 strikes and leave the house if she dares me.”

As it stands, it’s unclear what Big Brother’s decision will be on Sunday as he takes issues of violence seriously.