DJ Switch and Housemate, Khafi Kareem, stunned fans at the Saturday party in the ongoing fourth BBNaija season.

Newsmen report that the party is the seventh since the show started and the third interesting party in a row, according to fans.

Reeling with excitement over winning a N7.6m IVM Fox car, Khafi showed up on the dance floor dressed in a wine coloured outfit, and pulled off killing dance moves.

On her part, Disc Jockey DJ Switch, churned out dance hall tunes one after the other that kept the housemates, and fans at home, dancing.

Omashola, however, retained this title as the king of the BBNaija dance floor, showing off his skills to the rhythm of the songs.

Ike also joined the dancing for the first time in a while, instead of sitting to talk or capturing moments with the Oppo phone.

Here are some fan reactions.

@Fattyrule said, “Khafi look exceptionally pretty and happy. Cindy looks cute. Venita looks gorg as always. Mercy Issa pepper. Tacha looks yummy.”

@Iamkinfevwra said, “Khafi is feeling like the Boss lady. She got every reason to feel on top. #BBNajia #BBNaijaparty.”

@Sweetmavos said, “Khafi energy level is not here oooo…. so happy for her…It’s not easy to be a car owner…#BBNaija”

@Dapson tweeted, “Please biggie just give the 60mill to Dj switch.”

Newsmen report that members of Cruisetopia are up for eviction and will know their fate on Sunday night.