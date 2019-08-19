<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Big Brother Naija housemate Elozonam won the Veto Power Game of Chance after a simple Task of dipping their hands into gooey filled buckets.

While the housemates were still trying to shake off the Eviction shock on Sunday night, they were asked to move into the Arena for the Veto Power Game of Chance.

With 100 Bet9ja coins up for grabs and the power to Save and Replace, the Housemates quickly snapped out of their moody feelings to fight for power.

The Gooey Buckets

In alphabetical order, each housemate was asked to pick a number card from the magic hat. Cindy, Diane, Elozonam, Esther, Frodd, Gedoni, Jackye, Ike, Khafi went first. Then Mercy, Mike, Omashola, Seyi, Sir Dee, Tacha and Venita also did theirs.

The Winner

After that, one by one, the Housemates dipped their hands into 32 gooey filled buckets from which each brought out different items.

After the first attempt, no one was able to fetch the badge. On a second try, Elozonam got lucky and revealed the Veto Power badge. For this, he became the winner of the Veto Power Game of Chance and has earned himself the power to Save and Replace any Housemate at the Nomination Task on Monday.

He has also won 100 Bet9ja coins and 10 Betja coins for each member of his team.

However, Elozonam was snubbed by his best female friend, Diane, as she saved Sir Dee last week, will he forgive Diane for not considering him?