Popular comic actor, Bright Okpocha a.k.a Basketmouth, has declared that he will be depressed if Big Brother Naija 2019 (Pepper dem) housemate, Anita Natacha Akido, simply known as Tacha, emerges winner of this this year’s edition of the reality television show.

Tacha is undoubtedly one of the most notorious housemates in the Big Brother Naija house.

From her strikes to her explosive fallout with fellow housemate Seyi, the outspoken housemate has been involved in several rifts in the house. Despite her misadventures though, her fan base appears to be unwavering.

In a chat on Hotroom, Basketmouth declared unequivocally that he was not a supporter of Tacha, adding that he would be depressed if she eventually wins the show.

“I’ll be depressed if Tacha wins Big Brother Naija because I’d wonder what we’re promoting. Are we promoting disrespect? Are we promoting a lack of team spirit? Because she doesn’t have a good team spirit”, he said.

Speaking further, he said: “I’m sorry, but with all due respect to the fans that love her, I don’t like her arrogance and the fact that she’s rude and disrespectful. I don’t buy into that.”