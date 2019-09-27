<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Cindy Okafor, one of the housemates of the 2019 Big Brother Naija reality TV show has been evicted.

She was evicted on Friday in a surprise eviction, that the organisers of the show announced on Thursday night.

Evictions were routinely done on Sunday nights on the show when the housemate with the lowest votes go home.

However, with the introduction of the surprise eviction, some of the housemates, who are up for possible eviction this week, maybe shown the exit between today (Friday) and Monday.

Housemates up for possible eviction this week are Cindy, Elozonam, Ike, Mike and Tacha.

Mike wielding the Ultimate Veto Power given to him on Monday put up the five housemates for possible eviction.

On Monday, the housemates had made their nominations first but their choices were swept aside by Big Brother’s decision to use the UPV without prior notice.