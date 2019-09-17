<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Housemates Mercy, Frodd, Diane and Cindy have been out up for fake eviction.

Newsmen report that unknown to the housemates, there will be no eviction this week, making their nominations invalid.

The ten remaining housemates were called into the diary room for the usual nomination process, with each of them nominating two housemates each.

Ike nominated Frodd and Cindy, who nominated Diane and Ike. Omashola nominated Mercy and Diane, who nominated Mike and Omashola.

Mike nominated Diane and Mercy while Tacha nominated Cindy and Mike, Seyi nominated Ike and Mercy while Frodd nominated Cindy and Mercy.

On her part, Mercy nominated Frodd and Omashola, and Elozonam nominated Frodd and Tacha.

While the nominations were rolled out, Frodd seemed upset to have been nominated again. On the flip side, Tacha was relieved to escape nomination.

Newsmen report that the fake eviction tension was further fueled by the lack of a Veto power of chance holder for a save and replace.

For the remaining part of the week, housemates will pick photographs from a red box. The housemate with a complete picture would hold the ultimate veto power.