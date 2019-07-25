<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Two of 2019 Big Brother Naija housemates, Tacha and Seyi, who had been kept in the Secret Room, in a fake eviction move on Wednesday returned to the House.

Earlier in the day, Biggie, the voice of the organisers of the reality show, told the housemates they would be having their first houseguests and they were to prepare the guests a nice meal and give them a tour of the house afterwards.

This announcement got the housemates excited and they set about their assigned roles in anticipation of their houseguests.

When Tacha and Seyi stepped back into the house, the housemates met them with loud and joyous screams.

After enjoying the reunion meal, Tacha and Seyi read a letter addressing each of the Housemates.

Meanwhile, Tacha and Seyi’s exit from the house gave the rest of the Housemates room to express how they truly felt about them.

Already, Tacha had been put up for eviction twice and already knew, she was not popular with most of the housemates.

“They see me as a threat and they want to get rid of the threat,” Tacha said during her Diary session shortly before she was moved out of the house in a fake eviction.

While there are strong opinions about Tacha, the housemates didn’t have much to say about Seyi.