Producer and director, Andy Boyo, is making yet another statement with his latest flick titled, ‘House of Talents’. Starring the likes of Liz Benson, Kalu Ikeagwu, Sola Sobowale, Chiwetalu Agu, Binta Mogaji, Sola Sobowale, Seun Kentebe and Cossy Orjiakor, the movie is about a talent hunt competition.

Speaking on the film which he co-wrote its script, including composing 90 per cent of the soundtrack, Boyo noted that he wanted to do something different. He said, “I just returned from the United States and I realised that most movies in the cinemas were mostly drama and romantic comedies. Only one action movie has done well in Nigeria so far and that’s the ‘King of Boys’. I decided to experiment with ‘House of Talents’, which has a bit of every genre.”

Boyo, who is the CEO of Nollywood Cinemas, also shared his thoughts on Nollywood’s embrace of young and new actors. “A lot of people don’t take risks because when one makes a film, one also wants to make money. If you put unknown faces in your films, people would be scared that they may not record commercial success. So, you have to put known faces. What I have done with this is to combine both new and old faces as much as possible.”

Boyo also stated that movie buffs stand a chance to win a trip to Dubai including other prizes when they watch the film in cinemas.