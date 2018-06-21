The organisers of the Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards (AMVCAs) say they received close to 3000 entries for the 2018 edition of the award.

The Channels Director, Africa Magic, Wangi Mba-Uzoukwu, revealed this in a statement on Thursday.

This year, a number of awards will be presented in 27 categories, with seven categories open to public voting and 20 to be decided by the AMVCA panel of judges.

She also disclosed that popular Ghanaian actress and TV host, Joselyn Dumas, and Nigerian comedian and actor, Bovi, will reveal the nominees for each category of the AMVCAs.

The nominees will be announced via a televised broadcast on all Africa Magic channels June 30 at 7pm.

Mrs Mba-Uzoukwu, also said that the judging panel headed by veteran filmmaker, Debbie Odutayo, painstakingly reviewed each of the entries to arrive at the final shortlist of nominees.

“We are honored to showcase and celebrate the creative industry each year on the platform of the AMVCAs.

“In the past five years, we have remained steadfast in our commitment to nurture and showcase indigenous talent from across the continent. Join us on Saturday, 30 June as we reveal the nominees for the sixth edition of the Awards,” she said.

Launched in March 2013, the AMVCA celebrates the contributions of African filmmakers, actors and technicians to the success of the continent’s film and television industry.

The full list of nominees will also be published on the Africa Magic website.

The 2018 AMVCA will hold on September 1 and will also be broadcast live on all Africa Magic channels.