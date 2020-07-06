



Mo Abudu made this known via social media when she uploaded that all shows on EbonyLife TV will have all its full series uploaded on EbonyLife ON, a digital video-on-demand (VoD) service available on iOS stores and Google.

She said: “Remember when we used to wait a whole week to watch our favourite TV shows? Well, those days are gone forever! Now, we can binge on the whole series if we want to. Therefore, we have decided that EbonyLife TV will no longer be available on DStv from 31st July 2020.”





MultiChoice Africa launched EbonyLife TV in July 2013 on DStv across Africa, the channel was added later in September 2014.

In 2018, EbonyLife ended the exclusive deal with DSTV and began broadcasting in other mediums such as Startimes.