Controversial Big Brother Naija housemate, Cynthia Nwadiora, popularly known as Cee-C, who has been trending since the beginning of the reality show, has been defended by her elder sister, Vanessa Nwadiora.

Vanessa described Cee-C as a “sweet lady and a woman with a good heart.”

Vanessa said she assumed the role of Cee-C’s mother after their mother’s death; and that despite what most people are saying about Cee-C, she (Vanessa) had “raised the most awesome and unique woman.”

“I know I am not a failure and, contrary to what some people think, I did not raise a bipolar patient, I did not raise a witch, I did not raise an evil woman, I did not raise a bitter person. Rather, I raised the most awesome and unique woman ever,” Vanessa wrote on her social media handle.

She described her younger sister as the “hot head of the family;” and says Cee-C’s strength has driven her to “an ambitious height” that has equipped her to take “daunting challenges.”

Vanessa said #BBNAIJA might not be the best place for people to see Cee-C’s strength, but her drive for new things, new adventures and resilience pushed her through the audition and into the House.

She further revealed that there have bee times she broke down emotionally when watching her sister in the House, adding that she is positive that Cee-C is a strong woman who would be fine in and out of the House.

She expressed certainty that Cee-C’s story would end up being like that of the proverbial seed that has to fall and die in order to grow.

She promised to keep supporting her until day 85, saying she believes that a story doesn’t end with the first chapter.