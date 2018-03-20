Big Brother Naija 2018 housemate, Alex has taken a swipe at Cee-c over her fight with Nina.

Cee-c on Monday evening engaged in a heated argument in the kitchen with Nina over sharing of food.

Cee-c rained insults on Nina during the argument.

Alex in defence of Nina called on Cee-c to stop looking down on people.

She was quoted as saying “There is no level in this house Cee-c.

“When you say unto what level , who are you, you are looking down on people, you don’t tell people who are you.

“I do not like that kind of question, you have a shallow mind.”